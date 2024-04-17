Military Vows ‘Stern Action’ against Baseless Allegations Targeting Security Forces

The 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Tuesday vowed not to let succeed any “larger design” aimed at driving a “wedge” between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan, warning of stern action against all such elements.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum noted with concern a malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralize the armed forces. “Unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” it said. “We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and Constitution, stern action will be ensured,” the participants vowed.

Presided over by Army chief Gen. Asim Munir, the forum also resolved to provide full support for the government in achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country, including through wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

The CCC meeting paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens who had laid their lives for peace and stability in the country, with the Army chief appreciating the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralizing key terrorist commanders. Gen. Munir, per the statement, directed commanders to proactively deny any space to terrorists. “Armed forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH,” said the Army chief. He also directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.

The forum further condemned the “heartless terrorist attack” targeting Chinese nationals in Besham as well as the heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan. During the meeting, the participants were briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan posed a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Expressing serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the forum reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. It also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.