Officers Facilitating Misuse of Afghan Trade for smuggling Identified, P.M. Told

Authorities on Friday informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that some government officials were facilitating elements involved in the misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling, prompting him to order their immediate removal from active service, and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier chaired a high-level meeting on smuggling in Islamabad and was presented an inquiry report that identified elements involved in the misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade, as well as the officers facilitating them. The report presented a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitating officers, with the committee that prepared it noting the list was forwarded to law enforcement agencies and provincial governments.

Reiterating his resolve to purge the country of smuggling, Sharif directed authorities concerned to accelerate the nationwide drive against smuggling. Paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir for his full cooperation with the government in its endeavor against smuggling, he urged all law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb smuggling.

The prime minister also directed the law ministry to prepare legislation to ensure adequate punishment for smugglers and drug dealers. Stressing there would be no leniency for looters of public money and their facilitators, he proposed countering such activities by providing alternative earning opportunities and a conducive atmosphere for youth living in the frontier regions.

Emphasizing swift and effective monitoring of the sale and smuggling of Afghan Transit Trade goods, he directed a third-party audit of the monitoring system. He also ordered the complete elimination of sugar smuggling and the immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drug use nationwide.

The meeting’s participants were informed that a national anti-smuggling strategy was in its final stages and would soon be presented for approval of authorities. It was also told that law enforcement agencies had recently raided a godown of smuggled goods in Mastung and confiscated goods worth over Rs. 10 billion.