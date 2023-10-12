Nawaz Sharif Begins Homecoming to Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif left London—ending four years of self-exile—on Wednesday, as he commenced his journey back to Pakistan, scheduled for Oct. 21.

According to the PMLN, Nawaz will first travel to Saudi Arabia, where he will perform Umrah and spend some time with the family of his son, Hussain Nawaz. After spending a week in the Gulf kingdom, he would fly to Dubai, where he would spend three days, and then conclude his homecoming by flying to Pakistan in a chartered plane on Oct. 21.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, per the PMLN, he would first land at Islamabad before reaching Lahore, where he is slated to address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan and lay out his party’s agenda for the upcoming general elections. The PMLN has announced that Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would be on a plane named ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan.’ Several party members and journalists would accompany him on his journey.

Reportedly, Nawaz would be accompanied by several friends and aides during his journey, including Mian Nasir Janjua and Karim Yousaf.

Amidst the preparations for a “historic” welcome, the PMLN has taken pains to negate the impression that the thrice-elected former prime minister would be arrested upon his return, as he is a proclaimed offender in a corruption case. Speaking with media, PMLN senior leader Ishaq Dar claimed the party would secure transit bail and protective bail from courts prior to Nawaz’s return, stressing all proper legal procedures would be followed.

The party has also made it clear that Nawaz is returning to lay out a plan for reviving the national economy, with PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, also Nawaz’s younger brother, stressing he is not looking for any accountability or vengeance.

Nawaz, incarcerated in the Panama Papers case, had left Pakistan for London in 2019 for medical treatment after securing permission from the Lahore High Court. Initially granted permission for just a month, he kept extending his stay on various pretexts to criticism from his political rivals.