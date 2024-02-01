No Tolerance for Violence in Name of Political Activity: Corps Commanders

The 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Wednesday warned zero tolerance for anyone seeking to indulge in violence in the name of political activity as the country nears general elections on Feb. 8.

Chaired by Army chief Gen. Asim Munir at General Headquarters, the meeting discussed the deployment of troops to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of the elections. “Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It stressed that no one would be permitted to sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.

The forum also acknowledged and appreciated steps taken against all illegal activities and criminal mafias, including smuggling, hoarding, money-laundering, power theft and illegal aliens. “The participants emphasized that such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well-being of the people need to continue without any let up,” the military’s media wing added.

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country, the forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan would be dealt with the full might of the state.

According to the ISPR, the Army chief stressed that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were sacrosanct and inviolable. He said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states, but this did not mean it would ever compromise on the country’s sovereignty, national honor and aspirations of the Pakistani people.

The CCC meeting was also briefed on the Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens. “The forum agreed that blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world,” it said, adding the global community had already shown serious concerns over India’s criminal behavior and its use of state apparatus for its “killing spree.”

The forum also reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over in the wider region. It unanimously stressed on the immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question. Similarly, it reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self determination. “Pakistan would continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support Kashmir brothers and sisters till justice is served in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions,” read the ISPR statement.

The forum was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations, with the Chief of Army Staff asking formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration and morale of the soldiers.