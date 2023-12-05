Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued for Six, Including Malik Riaz, in Al-Qadir Trust Reference

An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz, his son Ali Riaz, former special assistants Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari, lawyer Ziaul Mustafa Nasim and Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Following proceedings, Judge Muhammad Bashir issued a written order, noting that one of the accused—former PTI chief Imran Khan—was already incarcerated and being presented in court in another case—the ongoing cipher trial. As such, he directed the issuance of a notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent to produce the PTI leader at the next hearing, scheduled for Dec. 6 (Wednesday).

In his order, the judge further noted that Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, had secured interim bail in the case, and ordered for her to be informed to appear in person at the next hearing. All remaining suspects, said the judge, were found to be “at large.” Consequently, he issued non-bailable arrest warrants for them and directed authorities concerned to submit a report at the next date of hearing.

According to the order, trial proceedings in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference would be conducted at Adiala Jail or wherever those nominated in the case were confined, as per a notification issued by the law ministry on Nov. 14.

Last week, NAB filed a reference against all eight accused in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, alleging Khan and his wife were given billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land by Bahria Town Limited—Riaz’s company—in exchange for legalizing £140 million (roughly Rs. 50 billion) recovered by the U.K. and returned to Pakistan while Khan was prime minister. The anti-graft watchdog had previously arrested Khan in connection with the case on May 9, triggering nationwide riots. However, he was subsequently released after the Supreme Court ruled that his arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was unlawful.

Earlier this month, NAB again arrested Khan—who is already incarcerated at Adiala Jail—for inquiries into the case. He has since been sent on judicial remand in the same case.

According to the reference, the accused “deliberately, with malafide intention, refused to provide the [required] information on one or the other pretext” despite being granted multiple opportunities to do so. “Furthermore, it is established through their responses that they have nothing in their defense to rebut the above-mentioned allegations. Thus, they all have committed an offense” under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), it added.

The reference claims investigation into the case has thus far “established that accused persons in connivance with each other have committed the offense of corruption and corrupt practices” as defined under the NAO. It also accuses Khan of playing a “pivotal role” in transferring funds meant for the state to a Supreme Court account meant for a Rs. 450 billion fine imposed on Bahria Town.

Similarly, Akbar—who is currently in exile in London—has been accused of a “crucial role” in the “illegal design of the funds” meant for the state. Bahria owner Riaz, meanwhile, is alleged to have “actively aided, abetted and assisted and acted in conspiracy” with the other respondents for the diversion of funds earmarked for the state.

Bushra and her friend Farhat are, meanwhile, accused of playing a “significant” and “crucial” role in the “illegal activities,” with Farhat dubbed a “frontwoman” for the former prime minister and his wife. In light of these allegations, read the reference, it was “just and proper” to proceed against all eight suspects. As such, it argued, they should be tried and punished in accordance with the law.

The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to the alleged illegal acquisition of land for, and the construction of, the Al-Qadir University in exchange for adjusting £140 million recovered from Riaz and his family by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency against the Rs. 450 billion liabilities imposed on Bahria Town Karachi by the Supreme Court.