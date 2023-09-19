Number of Registered Voters Nationwide Hits 126.98m: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released updated voter data for 2023, showing that the number of registered voters between 2018 and July 2023 had increased from 105.95 million to 126.98 million, respectively.

According to the breakdown provided by the ECP, the number of voters in Islamabad have increased from 765,447 to 1,041,554 from 2018 to 2023; in Punjab from 60,672,771 to 72,310,582; in Sindh from 22,391,244 to 26,651,161; in Balochistan from 4,299,494 to 5,284,594; and in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 18,950,900 in 2019 to 21,692,381.

Similarly, the electoral body said, the number of male voters had increased from 59.2 million in 2018 to 68.51 million in 2023, while the number of female voters had likewise increased from 46.73 million to 58.47 million. With respect to the provincial capitals, the ECP said Quetta district had 830,280 voters; Peshawar 2,058,939; Lahore 6,724,633; Karachi 8,281,690.

The age-wise break-up of registered voters shows the bulk of voters are 18-35 (57.1 million); followed by 36-45 (27.79 million); 46-55 (18.12 million); 56-65 (11.89 million); and 66-and-above (12.1 million).

The ECP, earlier this month, announced it would update voter lists alongside the fresh delimitation process initiated due to the publication of fresh census results. At the urging of political parties, it shortened the delimitation timeline, pledging to complete it by Nov. 30. This, it maintained, would be followed by the release of an election schedule. According to officials of the electoral body, general elections nationwide are likely to occur either at the end of January or beginning of February.