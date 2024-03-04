Omar Ayub Reiterates Demand for Release of PTI Supporters

After losing the prime minister’s election to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan—who was supported by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)—reiterated his demand for the release of all detained PTI supporters, as well as party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The SIC, largely comprising PTI workers who contested as independents after losing their electoral symbol, has maintained since Feb. 8 that its mandate was stolen, with results of Form 45s changed in Form 47s to give favorable results to their opponents. Referring to the controversy, Ayub claimed Sharif was a “product” of Form 47 and slammed the incoming government as a continuation of the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led regime.

Maintaining the “discrimination” against the PTI was ongoing, Ayub regretted they were denied their share of reserved seats ahead of the elections for speaker and deputy speaker. “Our objection on Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers was also dismissed,” he added.

Describing the former PDM-led government as “fascist,” he demanded justice for journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI worker Zille Shah. He also accused the ruling alliance of getting their candidates’ nomination papers rejected ahead of the general elections.

Reiterating his demand for an independent inquiry into the May 9 riots, he said over 10,000 workers and supporters of the PTI remained behind bars and should be released. He also demanded freedom for Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

“There are two laws in the country. Nawaz Sharif was provided a biometric facility at the airport,” he lamented, maintaining Khan was denied his rights. Pointing to his opposition, he claimed they “knew” their mandate was fake. “You can see fear on their faces,” he claimed, reiterating claims that the PTI would have 180 MNAs if results were as per Form 45s.

Ayub also protested to the speaker against his speech not being broadcast live on PTV, demanding he be given equal treatment as the prime minister-elect.

As with the address of Sharif, Ayub’s speech was also marred by ruckus, with lawmakers from the ruling alliance chanting slogans and trying to disrupt his address multiple times.