P.M. Sharif, KP C.M. Gandapur Assure Each Other of Cooperation

After refusing to attending the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while declaring him an “illegitimate” premier, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday called on Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office and assured him of cooperation to “resolve the problems” of the public.

The meeting marked the first time since the general elections of leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meeting and vowing to shun their differences in the larger interest of the nation. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said P.M. Sharif had warmly welcomed the KP chief minister, assuring him that all four provinces were federating units. It said the premier was accompanied by senior PMLN leaders Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Amir Muqam and Ahsan Iqbal—all members of the federal cabinet.

During the meeting, per the statement, Sharif also assured Gandapur that the center would fulfill all genuine demands of KP, keeping in view the prevailing economic crisis. “We have to resolve all problems together,” he stressed.

In a subsequent joint press conference alongside Iqbal, Gandapur said the prime minister had assured him the center would resolve KP’s problems and provide all outstanding dues to the provincial government. “We have to work together to resolve people’s problems. Resources of KP will be utilized for the betterment of the people,” he said, adding he had also apprised the prime minister of difficulties of PTI leaders in meeting party founder Imran Khan.

“On this, P.M. Shehbaz assured me of facilitating meeting with Imran,” he said. “I told him that political engagement with Khan sahib is very necessary to resolve political issues. He was very positive and told me plainly he would make my meeting possible so I can complete consultations regarding the Senate election,” he added.

The chief minister claimed his meeting with Sharif was very “positive,” pertaining to public and provincial issues, law and order and other matters. “It was very positive and he [Sharif] gave full support and reassured,” he added.

Planning Minister Iqbal, meanwhile, said the prime minister had ordered the constitution of a joint team to work on issues of KP. “The summary of today’s meeting is: we all have our own politics but the state is together,” he said, adding the prime minister had also directed officials of the finance ministry to sit down with KP officials on the matter of pending dues.

Observers maintain the meeting was a positive step toward lowering political tensions and proceedings toward stability, as the PTI had previously refused to even talk with members of the PMLN and PPP.