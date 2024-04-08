Home Latest News P.M. Sharif Meets Saudi Crown Prince at Iftar Dinner in Makkah

P.M. Sharif Meets Saudi Crown Prince at Iftar Dinner in Makkah

Following dinner, leaders discuss bilateral ties, trade and matters of mutual interest

by Staff Report
by Staff Report
P.M. Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

P.M. Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on April 7, 2024. Photo courtesy PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday at an iftar dinner in Makkah, which was also attended by Prime Minister of Bahrain and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by Saudi authorities.

During their meeting, the Crown Prince and prime minister appreciated the positive trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations between their nations, and reaffirmed a resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties. After the dinner, the two leaders also held a one-on-one bilateral meeting during which they discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and Pak-Saudi bilateral trade and investment.

The high-profile visit, per local media, aims to finalize multiple development projects, as well as Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Reko Diq project.

Sharif and members of his cabinet reached Saudi Arabia on Saturday and would return to Pakistan today (Monday). Traveling on a commercial flight, the delegation performed Umrah prior to meeting MBS for iftar. Among the officials accompanying the prime minister are Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif; Information Minister Ataullah Tarar; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb; and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Related Articles

Shehbaz Sharif Vows to Devolve Relevant Ministries under...

IMF Expresses Willingness to Engage with Pakistan on...

P.M. Sharif Seeks Five-Year Plan to Double Pakistan’s...

Ruling Coalition Secures Majority in Senate Elections

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.