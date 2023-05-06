P.M. Sharif Proposes Joint Commission to Boost Ties with U.K.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, and King Charles III on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Leaders’ event and exchanged views on further strengthening ties between their two nations.

According to a statement issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sharif congratulated Britain for the “excellent” arrangements for the two-day ceremonies marking the coronation of King Charles III. He also expressed his deep appreciation for the U.K.’s generous assistance in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year.

To boost bilateral ties between Pakistan and the U.K., the prime minister proposed establishing a joint commission headed by the leaders of both countries to advance their relations in multiple spheres.

The information minister said King Charles and the British prime minister had likewise expressed an interest in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the U.K. They also, she said, praised the Pakistani community based in the U.K. for its role in the development of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister attended the meeting of Commonwealth leaders and called on all participants to mark King Charles III’s accession to the throne as “the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth.”

Urging the gathered global dignitaries to reimagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with greater synergy and a stronger sense of purpose, he said his government was working to equip Pakistani youth with opportunities to expand their horizons. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he also discussed ongoing efforts to empower women in Pakistan, as well as mainstream marginalized youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and the transgender community.