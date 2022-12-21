P.M. Sharif Vows to Crush all Terrorists Who Threaten Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to “crush” any terrorists who intended to spread chaos in Pakistan, as he condemned the recent surge in terrorism across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reacting to a three-day hostage crisis perpetrated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at a counter-terrorism center in Bannu that was resolved after a military operation that killed 25 terrorists, the prime minister said terrorism was a “sensitive” issue of national security and a collective action plan was needed to counter it. Stressing that the state would never bow down before any terrorist group, he said all extremists would be dealt with in accordance with the law and Constitution and the federal government would address the external facilitation and hideouts of terrorists.

Appreciating the armed forces’ response to the hostage situation, he said the entire nation would curb terrorism by supporting its brave forces, whose sacrifices would not go to waste. Recalling military operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad as “important measures” to eliminate terrorism, he maintained that the primary responsibility for law and order rested with the provinces. However, he emphasized, the federal government could not turn a blind eye to these serious issues and would work with provinces to fight terrorism by fully implementing the National Action Plan.

Stressing on the importance of increasing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial government in countering terror, he said the federal government would assist in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces. The prime minister also vowed to “meet all the requirements” of the armed forces, including the provision of modern and sophisticated weapons and professional training.

Bannu operation

Also on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told private broadcaster Geo News that 25 terrorists had been killed, two injured and seven taken into custody during the operation at the Bannu CTD center. Unfortunately, he added, a junior commissioned officer and two sepoys were martyred while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured.

Detailing the hostage crisis, the military’s spokesman said a detained terrorists had overpowered a duty constable on Dec. 18, snatching his weapon and freeing 34 other terrorists. The released prisoners had then grabbed more weapons from the armory and opened fire on the facility’s personnel. “Upon hearing the firing, security forces from Bannu cantonment promptly reached the complex and put the area under siege,” he said, adding the initial clash had resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and the arrest of another three, while two security personnel were injured.

According to Maj. Gen. Chaudhry, several attempts were made to resolve the face-off through dialogue but the terrorists had maintained their demand for “safe passage” to Afghanistan and were informed this was out of the question.