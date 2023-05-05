PAC Directed to Conduct Special Audit of Justice Naqvi’s Assets

The National Assembly on Thursday directed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to conduct a special audit of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, who is alleged to have assets beyond means, and submit a report within 15 days with details of all properties owned by him and the taxes he has paid.

The matter was referred to the PAC by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on the suggestion of Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq. Speaking on a point of order, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader noted that various bar councils had filed references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Naqvi, adding that these allegations were tarnishing the image of the judiciary. He said the PAC should seek the assistance of the Federal Board of Revenue and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue to probe the matter and conclude the matter.

Stressing that the probe must determine if the judge’s sources of income were sufficient for him to purchase a plot worth more than Rs. 100 million and commence construction on it, he said the FBR should also be asked to provide details of all taxes paid by the judge. The investigation, said Sadiq, would provide an opportunity to clear the judge of the allegations against him.

There are currently four references pending against the Supreme Court judge, accusing him of misconduct, misuse of authority and keeping assets beyond means. One of the references refers to a leaked audio clip in which the judge is allegedly heard conversing with former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in a frank manner, with the complaint stating that this suggests a close relationship between the two.

During Thursday’s proceedings, other lawmakers also hit out at the judiciary, while a couple reiterated concerns about the legitimacy and veracity of the ongoing digital census.