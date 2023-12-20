Pakistan Believes in Balanced Ties with All Friendly Nations: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Tuesday met with members of prominent U.S. think-tanks and media in Washington, D.C., stressing that Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced ties with all friendly nations.

In a candid discourse, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

Noting Pakistan was a country of consequence—both geopolitically and geo-economically—Gen. Munir said it wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond. However, he stressed, it shuns bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

Highlighting Islamabad’s desire to broaden bilateral engagement with Washington through a long-term, multi-domain partnership, he maintained his interactions with various political and military leaders during his visit to the U.S. were very positive and forward-looking, aimed at further strengthening the relationship.

Stressing that Pakistan had stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades to achieve regional stability and global peace and security, he highlighted it had made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and would continue to fight till the logical end in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief also stressed upon the need for a resolution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and relevant UNSC resolutions. “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area,” he said.

Gen. Munir also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of a two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.