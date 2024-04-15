Pakistan Blames ‘Failure’ of Diplomacy after Iran’s Attack on Israel

Pakistan on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over ongoing developments in the Middle East following Iran’s attack on Israel, describing the occurrence as a “failure” of diplomacy.

“Pakistan is watching with deep concern the ongoing developments in the Middle East,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office. “For months, Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza,” it stressed, recalling it had previously pointed to the dangers of an attack on Iran’s consular office in Syria as a major escalation.

“Today’s developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy. These also underline the grave implications in cases where the U.N. Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security,” it said, emphasizing the urgency of stabilizing the situation and restoring peace.

“We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation,” it added. Several countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, have expressed similar concern and called for calm and restraint to prevent any further escalation in the region.

A day earlier, Tehran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to an Israeli airstrike on its Damascus consulate that killed several people, including elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps senior commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi. While most missiles were intercepted and shot down, Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that some missiles had struck Israel causing light damage to a military installation in the south of the country and injuring 12 people. U.S. officials said American warplanes had brought down around 70 drones while U.S. ships downed between four and six ballistic missiles.

Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory in case of any retaliation to the drone and missile attack, adding that Washington has also been warned not to back Israeli military action. “Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if Israel retaliates against Iran,” Tehran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said to state-run media.

Also on Sunday, the U.S. said it would not join any Israeli counterattack on Iran, with President Joe Biden warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “think carefully” about any escalation. “We are not looking for a wider war with Iran,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, adding Washington does not want to see any further escalation.

In an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council after the attack, the U.S. said that if Iran targeted American targets or launched any further attacks on Israel, it would be held responsible.

During the UNSC meeting, Israel demanded a robust condemnation against Iran; increased sanctions by the U.N.; and the designation of the IRGC as a “terrorist organization.” However, amidst lacking consensus at the UNSC, most speakers merely called for restraint.