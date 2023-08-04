Pakistan, Iran Unveil Five-Year Trade Cooperation Plan

Pakistan and Iran on Thursday unveiled a five-year trade cooperation plan, setting a target of $5 billion for bilateral trade between the neighboring nations.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the plan aimed to remove impediments in bilateral trade, finalize the Free Trade Agreement and establish institutional linkages between the private sectors of both countries. “I am confident that the steps we are taking today will chart the course for a long-term durable economic partnership between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” he said.

He said both countries had agreed to prioritize the operationalization of the five remaining border markets by the end of this year.

The foreign minister also announced that Islamabad and Tehran had decided to repatriate sentenced nationals of each other’s countries as per provisions of existing agreements. It has also been decided to set free detained fishermen and waive off any fine imposed by authorities for the release of their vessels. He said the two sides would exchange lists of prisoners to speedily implement this decision.

The meeting also discussed the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with Bhutto-Zardari thanking the Iranian leadership for its firm and consistent support of the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

On Afghanistan, both sides agreed to continue their active engagement to advance peace and stability in the war-torn state to promote the well-being and prosperity of Afghan brothers and sisters. They also agreed to continue their cooperation to counter Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

“There has been an unfortunate series of Islamophobic acts and events across Europe, and not just isolated events but repeated and premeditated provocations. In my view, these are not only hate speech but would endanger provoking violence,” said Bhutto-Zardari, noting both Pakistan and Iran had made desecration of all holy books illegal.

Meanwhile, the visiting Iranian foreign minister stressed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and tourism. He told the press conference that both countries were committed to increasing their bilateral trade to $5 billion. He said achieving this included the establishment of a special economic free trade region along the two countries’ shared border.

Abdollahian also echoed Bhutto-Zardari in saying both countries would take immediate steps for the release of fishermen and their vessels. Stressing on the early completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, he said it would serve the national interests of both countries.

He also condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in Bajaur and offered his condolences to the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as the aggrieved families of the victims. He further reiterated calls for support to the people of Afghanistan, noting any adverse situation there would have similar impacts on neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Iran. “Therefore, under any circumstances, it was the religious and humanitarian responsibility to extend support to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.