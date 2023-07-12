Pakistan Rejects ‘Politically-Motivated’ Remarks from Israel

The Foreign Office on Tuesday rebuffed Israel’s criticism of Pakistan’s human rights record a day earlier, with spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch describing it as “politically-motivated” and lawmakers alleging it reflected a “special sympathy” for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Israel’s politically-motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states,” read a statement issued by Baloch, referring to Universal Periodic Review process of the U.N. Human Rights Council. “Given Israel’s long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights,” she added.

A day earlier, the U.N. Human Rights Council unanimously adopted the Universal Periodic Report of Pakistan, with various states and civil society organizations commending Islamabad for its strides in advancing human rights. During its presentation, Pakistan stressed on the significance of the Universal Periodic Review process, describing it as an effective mechanism for states to fulfill their human rights obligations through constructive engagement and minimal politicization.

However, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Adil Farjon took the opportunity to criticize Pakistan’s human rights record, pointing specifically to enforced disappearances, torture, crackdown on peaceful protests and violence against religious minorities. “Israel believes that it is essential that Pakistan heeds our recommendations to take all appropriate steps to prevent arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment and bring perpetrators of such acts to justice and end the widespread use of the death penalty, especially against children and persons with disabilities,” she said. She also called on Pakistan to “decriminalize same-sex activities” and adopt “comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation.”

While Farjon did not specify any group or individual as the basis for its remarks, the reference to “arbitrary arrests” was widely perceived within the government as reflecting “sympathy” for the opposition PTI, which has been increasingly lobbying for international support in recent weeks.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman and Special Assistant to the P.M. on Interior Ataullah Tarar slammed Israel’s remarks and alleged that it had “exposed” the nexus between the Jewish state and the PTI. Criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “venomous” campaign against the state, Rehman alleged he was “ever ready” to appease Israel.

“He [Khan] believes that Israel’s violations in Palestine are fine. Today, Israel also becomes an ambassador of human rights, but in reality it is doing the opposite,” she said, while denouncing the PTI chief for lamenting attempts to arrest him. “He asks why the government did this to me? He says he was arrested in a disgraceful way, but he should know that no one is above the law,” she said.

“Israel’s blaming of Pakistan in favor of the PTI at the U.N. meeting is highly condemnable,” she continued. “Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack,” she said, referring to the riots in the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021. “What is the motive that Israel is giving recommendations in favor of attacks on Pakistan’s sensitive installations? Why Israel does not speak about human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir?” she asked, alleging that the core issue was not of human rights but “special sympathy” for the PTI and its chairman. Pakistan’s enemies who spoke against Palestinians, Muslims and Kashmiris at every international forum, she alleged, were now supporting the PTI.