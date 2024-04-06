PBC Seeks Judicial Commission to Probe Concerns Raised by IHC Judges’ Letter

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday demanded the Supreme Court form a judicial commission comprising sitting judges to probe complaints of alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.

In its 242nd meeting, the PBC maintained the formation of a judicial commission was necessary for an impartial investigation devoid of any external interference, stressing this was essential to reach the truth. Last week, six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council complaining about alleged interference of spy agencies in judicial affairs and seeking guidance on how judges are supposed to respond to such occurrences.

Initially—after a meeting between P.M. Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa—the government constituted a one-man commission comprising Justice (retd.) Tassaduq Jillani to probe the allegations. However, amidst social media backlash, he recused himself from it, leading to the apex court forming a seven-judge bench to hear a suo motu notice of the case. In the first hearing of the bench, the CJP hinted a full court could be formed when proceedings resume at the end of the month.

The PBC meeting also deliberated on demands—mostly forwarded by supporters and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—for the resignation of the CJP and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and condemned the social media campaign against them.

In an adopted resolution, the regulatory body slammed trolling against the senior judges, adding the resignation demands only served to strengthen those who desired divisions in the judiciary. Emphasizing that such calls undermined the judiciary, it said they also failed to resolve existing issues and risked worsening the situation.

Urging the SC to decide the suo motu as soon as possible, the resolution stated that judges hold the highest esteem in the country and carry significant responsibilities of adjudicating cases and meticulously deliberating allegations before reaching verdicts. Noting that judges are the foundation of the legal system, embodying independence and impartiality, free from political or external pressures to administer justice untainted by extraneous moral, internal or external influences, it said the concerns expressed by the IHC judges were of great significance and raised concerns over the independent working of the judicial system of Pakistan.

Stressing that an impartial investigation into the allegations was necessary to safeguard law, Constitution and fundamental rights of citizens, the PBC noted that the judges’ letter suggested they were “cornered” by spy agencies and had no choice but to seek assistance from higher forums.