PMLN Distances from Nawaz’s Call for Accountability of Generals

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Tuesday appeared to distance itself from leader Nawaz Sharif’s demand for accountability of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI head Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hamid, with senior party leader Javid Latif clarifying the party was “only” seeking accountability of the facilitators and perpetrators of the May 9 riots.

Last week, Nawaz had addressed the PMLN’s ticket-holders from London, demanding strict accountability for the “gang of five”—Bajwa, Hamid, former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa and PTI chief Imran Khan—he holds responsible for his ouster as prime minister in 2017. The speech had drawn criticism from within the PMLN, with several leaders admitting that it could prove a “red rag” for the establishment. PPP leader Khursheed Shah had, likewise, urged Nawaz to avoid seeking accountability, as it had not produced desired results in the case of Pervez Musharraf.

Speaking with media at the PMLN office in Model Town, Latif stressed that the PMLN was not seeking accountability of Gen. (retd.) Bajwa and Gen (retd.) Hamid, but rather “only those characters and facilitators involved in May 9 events and mutiny against the head of the institution.” He further said that a majority of the PMLN did believe Bajwa and Hamid were responsible for Nawaz’s disqualification, but the party was not seeking any action against them.

However, he added, “terrorists” who attacked military installations on May 9 should be barred from participating in politics. The PMLN leader also said that Nawaz had advised the party against any grand reception upon his anticipated return on Oct. 21 in light of the “problems” facing the entire nation right now. He confirmed that Nawaz would address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan instead, adding he would then outline a plan to make the country economically sustainable.

To a question on Nawaz wishing to backtrack on his narrative at the behest of his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, Latif said Nawaz the leader and all party workers could only “give suggestions.” However, he added, if Nawaz took a decision, “everyone in the party was bound to follow it.”