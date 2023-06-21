Police to Include Murder Charges in FIR against Madrassa Teacher

A minor boy, allegedly raped before being thrown from the rooftop of a madrassa by his teacher in Raiwind earlier this month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday, with police saying they would include murder charges in the already-registered FIR.

Suspect Qari Rizwan, a teacher at the madrassa in Raiwind, is already in police custody for alleged child abuse on a FIR registered by the victim’s father. According to the FIR, the 8-year-old victim was living in the hostel of the madrassa and was woken up one night by the suspect, who allegedly raped him. When the boy resisted, per the FIR, the suspect tortured him, fracturing his arm.

In a bid to conceal his crime, claims the FIR, the suspect then dragged the boy to the roof of the building and threw him off it. The impact left the boy with multiple head injuries and bone fractures. Although he was immediately rushed to hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries after 10 days.

Following his death, police have said they would include provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to murder in the FIR registered against the suspect.