PPP, PMLN Leaders Converge on Dubai

The senior leaders of major ruling coalition partners—the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)—on Sunday converged on Dubai, with expectations of meetings over the coming week to deliberate on prevailing economic challenges and general elections due later this year.

On Saturday, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai from London, while his daughter—PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz—reached the U.A.E. capital from Lahore along with members of her family. Following their arrival, Nawaz and Maryam met members of the Dubai royal family. According to sources within the PMLN, Nawaz is expected to preside over several important meetings during his stay in Dubai, especially regarding his return to Pakistan, which party leaders is happening “soon.”

A key barrier to Nawaz’s return—his lifetime disqualification from holding public office—appeared to have been resolved on Sunday after the National Assembly passed a bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years. However, he remains an absconder and would have to secure transit bail to avoid being imprisoned after returning to Pakistan. In this regard, say some PMLN sources, Nawaz would return to London after spending Eidul Azha with his family in the U.A.E. and would come to Pakistan from the U.K. around August.

Also on Sunday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari reached Dubai, with party sources claiming they will both spend some time there this week. A key reason for Zardari’s arrival in London, claim sources, is an expected meeting between him and Nawaz as the “elders” of their respective parties. This would, expectedly, include a discussion on caretaker setups for the central government and Sindh and Balochistan.

Their meeting, if realized, is also expected to include discussions on prevailing challenges to Pakistan, including the ongoing economic crunch and general elections scheduled for later this year.

On Monday, local media reported Maryam had met both Zardari and Bhutto-Zardari in Dubai. It is expected that this meeting would pave the way for a meeting between Zardari and Nawaz at a later date.