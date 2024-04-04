PTI Cancels April 6 Protest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced it has cancelled a planned public gathering scheduled for April 6 at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on April 6 owing to the date falling within the last third of Ramzan and clashing with Layla-tul-Qadr (Night of Power).

In a posting on X, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the decision was taken to avail the benefits of the Laylat-ul-Qadr, a night that occurs in the odd-numbered nights of the last 10 days of Ramzan. He urged all Pakistanis, particularly PTI supporters, to pray for the release and safety of all party workers and leaders, particularly founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Additionally, he also urged them to pray for Pakistan’s safety, stability and the end to violators of law and the Constitution.

Last month, the PTI had announced it would stage a massive gathering at Parade Ground to seek the release of party founder Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023 in various cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets. Initially arrested for investigations, he has since been convicted in three cases and announced cumulative sentences of 34 years. While the date for the protest was originally set for March 30, it was subsequently delayed to April 6 after authorities refused to grant permission for it.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed authorities of the federal capital to grant permission for the PTI’s rally, while stressing that no “unusual” conditions should be imposed.