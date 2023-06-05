PTI Defectors Led by Raas, Dogar Form ‘Democrats’ Group

The ongoing exodus of workers and leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has left dozens of politicians in search of a new home, with defectors either joining former rivals or announcing intent to form new “blocks” or even parties to continue their political activities. The most recent of these emerged on Sunday, as two former PTI lawmakers announced the formation of a “Democrats” group.

Led by former Punjab ministers Hashim Dogar and Murad Raas, the “Democrats” group claims to have the support of around 35 former MPAs and MNAs, including former ministers. Speaking with media, Raas clarified that this would not be a new political party, but rather a “block” that would consider joining like-minded parties or groups to serve as opposition to the ruling alliance.

“We never thought we would part ways with the PTI,” Raas told media alongside other defectors, including Pir Ahmad Khagga, Raja Yawar Kamal and Chaudhry Adnan, who all quit the PTI after the May 9 riots triggered by the arrested of Imran Khan in a corruption case. Reiterating that neither he nor the other members of the “Democrats” group blamed Khan for the violence, Raas said it was the fault of “advisers” who had misled the party chairman. “We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence,” he said, adding there no compulsion on anyone and any politicians joining the group were doing so independently.

Speaking with daily Dawn, he confirmed that members of the group had been contacted by both the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) and Jahangir Tareen—who has also been active in forming his own political party though has yet to make any formal announcements. “We are neither responding to them nor do we want to make any commitment at the moment,” Raas said of the contacts.

There has been a flurry of activity by PTI defectors in recent weeks. A group led by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has hinted that it is seeking a “minus Imran Khan” PTI, though has yet to find any takers within the party’s remaining leadership. Another group, based in South Punjab and led by Rao Yasir, has sought to register itself as PTI-Haqiqi. The Jahangir Tareen-led group, believed to command the largest support, is reportedly striving to form a new political party, but has yet to make any formal announcement. Several defectors have already announced they are joining the PPP or PMLQ. The PMLN has, thus far, maintained that while it is not averse to including some defectors, it is not interested in including large numbers because of the poor public response from earlier inclusions for by-elections.

Meanwhile, the exodus continued on Sunday, with two more former Punjab MPAs, Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghumman and Ayesha Iqbal, announcing they were quitting the PTI and would no longer be a part of active politics.