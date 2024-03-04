Home Latest News PTI Demands Case against Punjab Police Chief over Alleged Torture of Arrested Worker

PTI Demands Case against Punjab Police Chief over Alleged Torture of Arrested Worker

Party claims activist Ahmed Shah hospitalized in critical condition following police brutality in Lahore

by Staff Report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday demanded a case against the Punjab police chief and held Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz responsible for the hospitalization in critical condition of one of its workers, who was detained by police a day earlier.

In a statement on X, Ayub alleged activist Ahmed Shah was tortured in police custody and was subsequently transferred to hospital. He demanded a case be registered against the Punjab police chief and on Monday raised a point of order in the National Assembly maintaining Maryam Nawaz should be held responsible.

In a statement responding to the allegation, Lahore police said Shah was taken to hospital after complaining of ill-health at the police station. It said he had undergone a CT scan at hospital and his report had come back as normal. It said a first information report (FIR) was registered against alleged torture, adding an investigation would be conducted on merit and police would ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

A spokesperson said Shah was injured while running to avoid arrest, but was found to have no injuries after he was taken to hospital.

