PTI Demands Case against Punjab Police Chief over Alleged Torture of Arrested Worker

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday demanded a case against the Punjab police chief and held Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz responsible for the hospitalization in critical condition of one of its workers, who was detained by police a day earlier.

In a statement on X, Ayub alleged activist Ahmed Shah was tortured in police custody and was subsequently transferred to hospital. He demanded a case be registered against the Punjab police chief and on Monday raised a point of order in the National Assembly maintaining Maryam Nawaz should be held responsible.

In a statement responding to the allegation, Lahore police said Shah was taken to hospital after complaining of ill-health at the police station. It said he had undergone a CT scan at hospital and his report had come back as normal. It said a first information report (FIR) was registered against alleged torture, adding an investigation would be conducted on merit and police would ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

A spokesperson said Shah was injured while running to avoid arrest, but was found to have no injuries after he was taken to hospital.