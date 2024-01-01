PTI Set to Challenge Rejection of Nomination Papers from Today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to approach appellate election tribunals today (Monday) to challenge returning officers’ rejection of the nomination papers of a majority of its senior leadership, including former chairman Imran Khan.

On Saturday, the last day of the scrutiny process under the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over 3,000 candidates’ nominations were rejected nationwide, with the PTI claiming it comprised the majority. Per official ECP figures, 1,024 candidates—934 men, 90 women—were rejected from contesting elections to the National Assembly, while 2,216 candidates—2,081 men, 135 women—were similarly rejected from contesting polls to the provincial assemblies.

Among the key PTI candidates rejected were Imran Khan, who was knocked out of NA-122 and NA-89, Shah Mahmood Qureshi (NA-150, NA-151), Dr. Yasmin Rashid (NA-130), Ejaz Chaudhry (NA-127), Mohammad Atif Khan (NA-22), Ali Amin Gandapur (NA-44), Hammad Azhar (PP-172), Pervaiz Elahi (NA-64), and Naeem Haider Panjotha (NA-82), who is also one of Khan’s lawyers.

However, the party wasn’t completely washed out, with several candidates’ nominations accepted by the returning officers, including Sardar Latif Khosa (NA-122), Salman Akram Raja (NA-128), party Chairman Gohar Ali Khan (NA-10), Aon Abbas Buppi (NA-148), and Abrarul Haq (NA-117)

According to the PTI, 281 of its candidates submitted their papers for 44 NA constituencies in Punjab, with 95 of them rejected and 186 accepted. For 97 Punjab Assembly constituencies, 195 nomination papers were rejected, while 408 were accepted. Meanwhile, 550 candidates from other political parties also faced rejection in both the federal and provincial assemblies.

Since the lists of accepted nomination papers were issued, the PTI has alleged returning officers had shown bias against their party. “ROs, police, caretakers and ECP have played the role of facilitators for Nawaz Sharif in the first phase of elections itself,” the party alleged on its X, formerly Twitter, account. “It’s absolutely shameful how the future of 250 [million] people is being put in danger just in order to facilitate Nawaz Sharif,” it added.

Speaking with Geo News on Sunday, party chairman Gohar claimed they would also file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the judiciary’s intervention to ensure it a “level playing field.” Stressing the PTI would not boycott the polls regardless of how many of its candidates were allowed to contest, he confirmed that he would meet party founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail this week to finalize who would receive the party ticket.

According to the ECP schedule, candidates can file appeals against the acceptance/rejection of nominations through Jan. 3. The last date for appellate tribunals to decide the appeals is Jan. 10, with a revised list of candidate to be published on Jan. 11.