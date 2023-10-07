Home Latest News Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Returns Home

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Returns Home

PTI leader had been ‘missing’ since last month

by Staff Report
Asim Nawaz Abbassi on X: “PTI leader &amp; former MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi reached home. #SadaqatAbbasi #UsmanDar https://t.co/Non478Aonh” / X (twitter.com)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi returned home on Friday after being “missing” since last month, when the party claimed he had been “arrested” by plainclothes men from Islamabad.

A video available on social media showed Abbasi’s emotional reunion with his family, including his elderly mother. Abbasi reportedly went “missing” from the Parliament Lodges early in September. His family subsequently filed a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking his recovery.

During proceedings, Islamabad Police told the court they had no knowledge of Abbasi’s whereabouts. They also submitted a report claiming an advertisement was issued seeking Abbasi’s recovery and letters written to provincial Counter-Terrorism Department in this regard.

Earlier this week, on Oct. 3, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted him bail in the GHQ attack case. Reportedly, Abbasi—who had been “missing” for over three weeks at the time—appeared before the court and sought his pre-arrest interim bail, which was granted against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000.

Abbasi was also directed to join the investigation and appear before police as and when required.

