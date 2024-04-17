Saudi Arabia Dedicated to Facilitating Pakistan’s Economic Development

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday reiterated that the Gulf kingdom would continue to facilitate the economic development of Pakistan.

“We will keep a follow on the constructive talks held between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he said during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the conclusion of a two-day visit to Islamabad. Noting the visit of the Saudi delegation was a result of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the former’s visit to Saudi Arabia ahead of Eidul Fitr, he said it was undertaken on the direction of the crown prince.

“Thank you very much for your welcome and hospitality in Pakistan,” he added.

The Saudi official said there were various means to increase investment in Pakistan, adding work would begin in earnest in this regard over the next few months. “We will work together for economic development and security of the region,” he said.

To a question, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed with the proactive and business focused approach of the incumbent Pakistan government. Pakistan has great untapped potential, he stressed, adding this needed to be utilized. He also said both countries would work to improve their existing ties and convert their alliance into strategic partnership by promoting economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

During the press conference, Dar appreciated the Saudi delegation for visiting Pakistan, describing it as an “impressive group of dignitaries visiting Pakistan for the first time during his long political career.”

Referring to the two days of meetings, he said the two sides discussed ways and means to transform the cordial cooperation between the two brotherly nations into a strategic partnership through the enhancement of investment in Pakistan. He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was working to provide a one-window operation for fast-tracking of foreign investment, adding Pakistan was committed to strengthening its investment environment. He said their detailed briefings had highlighted the extensive opportunities for Saudi investors in energy, agriculture, minerals and I.T. sectors.

He also hoped Pakistan would soon become a hub for investment and innovations, stressing authorities were working to provide skill-based training to workers who wished to work in the Gulf kingdom.

During the joint presser, both sides also lamented the international community’s failure to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and demanded its immediate enforcement, as well as the opening of a humanitarian corridor to avert an ongoing famine. Dar noted over 33,000 Palestinians had been killed and the world could no longer continue to ignore their plight.