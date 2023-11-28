Saudi Commander, Army Chief Discuss Middle East Conflict

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir met Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair on Monday, discussing various matters of mutual interest, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Last week, after over a month of constant bombardment, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary ceasefire aimed at releasing hostages in custody of Hamas in exchange for Tel Aviv releasing imprisoned Palestinian women and children. Qatar, having played a leading role in achieving the truce, is currently working with Egypt, the U.S., the E.U. and various other countries to secure its extension. Despite earlier vowing unstinting support for Israel’s actions, western states are now urging restraint, as recent estimates indicate that over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, including more than 6,200 children. Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the Israeli assault.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting between Gen. Munir and Lt. Gen. Al-Mutair took place at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, with both sides discussing cooperation in the fields of defense, security and military training, as well as the prevailing regional situation.

The military’s media wing said the visiting dignitary had appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role in fighting terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region. Thanking Lt. Gen. Al-Mutair, the chief of Army staff said: “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier, per the statement, the Saudi commander was presented with a guard of honor upon his arrival at GHQ.