Shehbaz Sharif Vows to Devolve Relevant Ministries under 18th Amendment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced an intent to devolve all relevant ministries and departments to provinces under the 18th Amendment, echoing a demand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari from the campaign trail.

Ahead of the Feb. 8 general elections, Bhutto-Zardari had claimed that abolishing 17 federal ministries whose functions were devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment would save taxpayers Rs. 300 billion. While the PPP is not a part of the government at the center, it supported Sharif’s premiership and one of its leaders, Asif Ali Zardari, is currently the President of Pakistan.

Chairing a sectoral meeting of the Finance Ministry in Islamabad, Sharif said the federation would strengthen the provinces by devolving all relevant ministries and departments to them under the 18th Amendment, noting this would minimize expenditures and reduce financial losses.

He also instructed relevant officials to devise a compressive plan to increase revenue without burdening the general public and resolved to raise the tax to GDP ratio by 15 percent in the coming five years. Seeking the expedition of the process of reforms and privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises, the prime minister said public-private partnership would be availed to improve services at all major airports of the country.

Maintaining the incumbent government was dedicated to gradually reducing public debt, Sharif said it would also enact pension and subsidy reform, and the restructuring and privatization of state-owned enterprises.

The prime minister also welcomed the completion of the $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the government would work with the lender for a future program. He instructed authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive plan to reduce external debt, adding internationally renowned experts would be engaged to ensure economic success.