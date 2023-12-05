Special Court to Indict Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Dec. 12

A Special Court conducting the cipher trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday adjourned proceedings until Dec. 12, when it will indict them for allegedly “revealing the contents of a classified diplomatic cable” to the general public in violation of the Official Secrets Act.

The trial, held at Adiala Jail in light of “security threats” to Khan, included the participation of eight journalists—a first since the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the proceedings to be held in “open court.” According to the reporters in attendance, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said he would seek the inclusion of former Army chief General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and U.S. embassy officials as witnesses in his defense in the cipher case.

“Will include Gen. Bajwa and U.S. embassy officials as witnesses. General Bajwa did everything on [U.S. State Department official] Donald Lu’s directives,” claimed Khan during an informal chat with journalists on the sidelines of the cipher case hearing. This was confirmed by one of Khan’s lawyers, Babar Awan, who told media after the proceedings that the PTI leader had requested the court summon a former general—an apparent reference to Gen. (retd.) Bajwa—and a U.S. embassy representative as witnesses to “establish” that the cipher “proved” a conspiracy to oust him from government.

The former prime minister also claimed he was “grateful” of the defections from his party after the May 9 riots, and dismissed rumors of his having met any officials—local or foreign—for “negotiations.” Last month, PTI President Parvez Elahi had claimed officials of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund had visited Khan at Adiala. Several vloggers had, likewise, alleged that Khan had met senior figures in the military establishment during his incarceration.

To a question on the upcoming general elections, Khan reportedly claimed he was willing to submit in writing that his party would sweep the polls, as he urged all supporters to vote in larger numbers on Feb. 8, 2024. He further alleged that he was arrested as part of a “London plan,” adding that the May 9 riots had also been a result of an “agreement” between Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif and the establishment.

The PTI leader maintained he had no difficulties in jail, adding he would prefer to remain there than secure a deal to flee the country. To questions on allegations of infidelity against him by Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of his wife Bushra Bibi, Khan claimed he hadn’t even seen his wife’s face until their nikkah. This claim was rejected as false by former aide to Khan Aun Chaudhry, who is currently with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Khan also alleged that Bushra’s sons were being pressured to issue a statement against their mother.

Trial proceedings

During Monday’s proceedings, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain directed the prosecution to distribute copies of the challan and other relevant records to the defense counsels, before adjourning the hearing until Dec. 12, when Khan and Qureshi would be indicted for “revealing the contents of a classified diplomatic cable” to the general public. Both of them were earlier indicted on Oct. 23, but that was nullified after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared as null and void all proceedings after Aug. 29 because they were not conducted in an “open court.”

According to local media, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, his sisters, and the son and daughter of Qureshi witnessed the proceedings. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was represented by special prosecutors, while Khan’s lawyers included Awan and others. Awan told media the PTI desired all foreign media, international observers and vloggers to be permitted to attend the proceedings to ensure an “open court” trial.

The cipher case pertains to the classified document that Khan revealed to the public during a rally on March 27, 2022—shortly before he was ousted through a vote of no-confidence—alleging that it contained “proof” of a foreign nation “conspiring” to overthrow his government. While Khan did not initially reveal the contents of the cipher—or the country it originated from—he directly accused the U.S. a few days later and claimed Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had demanded his removal for his refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two separate meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC)—one under Khan, a second under then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif—had found the cipher did not contain any conspiracy, but had issued a “strong demarche” to Washington for its “blatant interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.