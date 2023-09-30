Suicide Bombing in Hangu Leaves 5 Dead

Two suicide bombers targeted a mosque in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on Friday, leaving five people, including a policeman, dead, and 12 others injured.

The bombing occurred during the Friday sermon on Eid Miladun Nabi, when congregants traditionally attend prayers at mosques in large numbers. Speaking to media, Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed said the mosque’s roof had caved in, trapping 30-40 people under the rubble. He said a rescue operation was underway to rescue them but warned the toll might rise.

According to the police officer, two suicide bombers were involved in the attack, with one targeting the gate of a nearby police station, and the other detonating himself inside the mosque. He said two militants had attempted to enter the police station and opened fire on its gate, adding one of them was slain in retaliatory fire, while two policemen were injured.

The other militant, he said, had entered the mosque and detonated himself. No terror group has, as yet, claimed responsibility for the bombing. According to eyewitnesses, there were approximately 60 to 70 people inside the mosque at the time of the bombing.

In a statement, caretaker Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan took notice of the incident and directed officials concerned to enforce an emergency in all local hospitals and submit a report on the blast.

There has been a marked surge in terrorism attacks across Pakistan, but particularly in KP and Balochistan, over the past year. The majority of the attacks have been claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or Daesh militant groups, who have found a new lifeline after the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.

In various statements, both the civilian and military leadership of Pakistan has voiced a “zero tolerance” approach to militancy, with Army chief Gen. Asim Munir making it clear that no dialogue would be offered to terrorists until they submit themselves to the law of the land. In this regard, security forces have been conducting intelligence-based operations, but have struggled to push back the wave of terrorism unleashed by the past policy of allowing militants to resettle in the country’s northern areas.

Condemnations

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the blast site and commended law enforcers for their bravery in averting more destruction by tackling the attackers. “These individuals [attackers] cannot be regarded as Muslims, let alone humans,” he said.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement posted on X, expressed his grief at the loss of lives, adding that such incidents on Miladun Nabi showed “the malevolent intentions of terrorists.” He maintained that the nation stood united with law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the country.