Tarar Claims Power Struggle within PTI Can Lead to Forward Bloc

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on Monday claimed that a power struggle unfolding within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may trigger the formation of a forward bloc within the party or even its disintegration.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he claimed top PTI leaders like Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat were stating contradictory positions on various issues and regretted the “childish attitude” of the national political party. Advising PTI leaders to shun internal politics, he said they should play their due role in strengthening the economy.

Continuing his criticism of the PTI, the minister recalled that the party had written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking an election audit and also asked the European Union to make public a report on the country’s election process. Rather than seeking foreign intervention, he said, they should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or election tribunals for the redress of any complaints.

Tarar noted that the PTI had spent months accusing the United States of toppling its government, but was now hiring lobbying firms in Washington to secure Washington’s support. Referring to a recent congressional hearing, he said American diplomat Donald Lu had described PTI founder Imran Khan as a “certified liar.”

PTI leader Marwat, however, rejected reports of any division within the party ranks. Referring to recent media reports of a heated exchange between party leaders during a recent core committee meeting, he said such news was “fake, adding “debates” should not be misconstrued as differences within the party.

In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, he claimed the party was “united” and its members would “continue to work together like a rock.”

In his press conference, the information minister stressed the need to create unity and consensus to tackle prevailing challenges. Maintaining the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was committed to implementing economic reforms, he said the premier was chairing daily meetings to solve the people’s problems. “We are focusing on measures like privatization, reduction of government expenditure, tax reforms, digitization of FBR, expansion of tax net and reduction of tax burden on the poor segments of the society,” he added.