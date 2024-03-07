Terrorist Attack on Adiala Jail Foiled

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed it had arrested three terrorists and recovered from their possession a map of Adiala Jail, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In a statement to media, Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said police recovered automatic weapons and ammunition from the would-be terrorists. He said police and other law enforcement agencies had launched a search operation around Adiala Jail to locate any accomplices.

The CPO said the terrorists hailed from Afghanistan and further investigation into their activities was underway. Following the arrests, various leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed concern for the safety of party founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail following multiple convictions.

This is the second time that terrorists have allegedly targeted Adiala Jail. On Nov. 7, 2023, police found a suspicious bag laden with explosives near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, just one kilometer from Adiala Jail, ahead of a hearing of the cipher case.

Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly voiced concern over the security of former prime minister Khan, prompting all of his case hearings to be conducted inside the prison under heavy security. Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, is under house arrest at her Banigala residence over security threats to her life at Adiala Jail, per prison authorities.