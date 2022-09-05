Widespread Backlash over Imran Khan’s Remarks on Next Army Chief

Backlash against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan mounted a day after he alleged in a public rally that the ruling coalition is seeking to appoint a ‘favorite’ Army chief in November to protect its alleged corruption.

In a strongly worded statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said it was “aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for” statement about the Army’s senior leadership by Khan at a rally in Faisalabad. “Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine [the] senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day,” it said, referring to ongoing military operations as well as rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the country.

“Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on the appointment of [the chief of army staff] COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the Constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing,” the military’s media wing added.

Emphasizing that the senior leadership of the Army had a decades-long, impeccable and meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt, it stressed: “Politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The ISPR remarks followed a statement issued by President Arif Alvi, in which he said “all institutions, including the incumbent government, are patriots.” He told journalists no one could raise questions over the patriotism of the incumbent Army chief or the rest of the military’s rank-and-file. “Imran Khan must clarify his statement to explain what the intent of his speech was,” he added.

Ruling coalition

Also on Monday, the ruling coalition issued a joint statement condemning Khan’s speech for making the “sensitive professional matter” of the appointment of the next Army chief “controversial.”

Stressing the entire nation was united in tackling devastating floods, it slammed the PTI chairman for targeting the armed forces for the sake of his personal ego. Emphasizing the ousted prime minister had levelled serious allegations against the military, it accused him of trying to accomplish three goals: to disturb the country’s economy; move Pakistan’s economy to a path that led to default like Sri Lanka; and foster enmity between the nation and its armed forces.

“With the power of the Constitution and law, we will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators in line with the Constitution and law,” it said, adding the country would be run in line with the Constitution and it cannot be enslaved to a person’s fascism, dictatorship, and pride.

The statement stressed that all federal and provincial governments, as well as the armed forces—under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—were working to help victims of floods. At the same time, it said, the armed forces were fighting the menace of terrorism across the country, laying down their lives for peace and stability. “At such a point, where the entire nation is united against terrorism, looking for economic stability, and stepping forward to help the flood-hit people, a person [Khan] is working on his agenda to divide the nation through lies and propaganda,” it said, vowing to ensure relief for flood victims, strive for economic stability, and guarantee the armed forces were respected.

Earlier, P.M. Sharif issued a statement on Twitter criticizing Khan for maligning state institutions, and accused him of “direct mudslinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership.”

Similarly, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari said the government would not allow Khan to make institutions and generals “controversial,” stressing everyone from a soldier to a general was “brave and a patriot.” Stressing Khan’s speech had “exposed” him before the nation, he castigated the PTI leader for continuing to stage public rallies when the entire nation was trying to help flood victims.

Addressing a political rally in Faisalabad, Khan had accused the PPP and PMLN of opposing early elections so they could “appoint an Army chief of their choice” to avoid accountability in corruption cases. Specifically naming PPP’s Zardari and PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif, he alleged they were endeavoring to bring a “favorite” Army chief after the retirement of Gen. Bajwa. “They want to bring their own Army chief. They are afraid that if a strong and patriotic Army chief is appointed then he would ask them about the looted wealth,” he said, implying an “unpatriotic” Army chief could be among the candidates for the top slot. Stressing the next Army chief should be chosen purely on merit, he had described Zardari and Sharif as “traitors” who could not be trusted with the fate of the country.