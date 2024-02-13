Ali Amin Gandapur to Serve as KP C.M., Says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday confirmed he is backing senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur for the slot of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, adding he has yet to decide who should be fielded for the prime minister.

“The KP chief minister will be Ali Amin Gandapur,” Khan told journalists at Adiala Jail, where he is serving out multiple convictions, during a court hearing. PTI-backed independent candidates have secured a commanding majority in the KP Assembly, ensuring they will form the government. They also comprise the largest group in the National Assembly, but lack the numbers to independently form the government and would require a coalition if they seek to secure the Prime Minister’s Office.

To a question, the former prime minister said his party would not enter into a coalition with either the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), but said the party could consider alliances with other parties in the Lower House of Parliament.

Claiming that he “knew” the PTI had “won” the general elections when PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif postponed his “victory” speech, he claimed both Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, had lost their elections. According to the unofficial results issued by the ECP, both PMLN leaders have won their seats, but their PTI-backed opponents have challenged the election.

To a question, Khan said his party would challenge the election results at all forums, including the Supreme Court. He said a rigged election would boost instability, hurting the economy, rather than restoring normalcy in the country.

The PTI founder also denied rumors of him being shifted to house arrest at his Islamabad Bani Gala residence, as well as reports of meeting high-ranking military officials at Adiala Jail.