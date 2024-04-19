Army Chief Affirms Ongoing Support for Capacity Building of Saudi Forces

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Friday affirmed the military’s ongoing support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The commitment was voiced by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) when Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, read the statement. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defense collaboration, including defense production and military training were discussed,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the war against terrorism, as well as the Army’s valuable contributions toward regional peace and stability. It said the visiting dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Defense Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired with the Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff.

The forum, per the statement, discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications for defense forces. “Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defense industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries,” it said, stressing both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify efforts in defense collaboration with a focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains. “In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines,” it added.

The Saudi assistant defense minister’s visit followed a visit by a high-powered Saudi delegation, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, earlier this week. That visit, undertaken after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, aimed at attracting Saudi investment for Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to expedite the first tranche of a $5 billion Saudi investment package for Islamabad.