Army Pledges to Extend all Necessary Support to ECP for Feb. 8 Polls

The 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Thursday pledged to extend all requisite and necessary support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the conduct of polls on Feb. 8, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two-day meeting was presided by Army chief Gen. Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. It said the forum had taken a holistic review of the ongoing actions against smuggling, money-laundering, power theft and hoarding, as well as other illegal economic activities, and stressed on continuing all out support to relevant government institutions and law-enforcement agencies to curb such crimes.

The military’s media wing said the forum had also reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth, as well as encouraging foreign investment under the umbrella of the civil-military Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The CCC, per the ISPR, reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all direct and indirect threats. It was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and strategy devised to respond to the evolving threat. “The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan,” it added.

The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destablize Pakistan would be dealt with the full might of the state.

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country, the participants also offered fateha for the shuhadas, including those of D.I. Khan attack from earlier this month.

The CCC meeting was also briefed on the operational preparedness of formations. According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief stressed on the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms, and the pursuit of high standards of motivation and training.

Additionally, the forum expressed serious concern over the continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian military forces. Unequivocally condemning recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army, the forum described them as grave crimes against humanity, adding they cannot dampen the spirit of brave Kashmiris struggling for their lawful right of self- determination. “Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions,” read the military statement.

The CCC also expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza. It reiterated the government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.