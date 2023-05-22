Attackers of Army Installations to be tried in Military Courts: P.M. Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday confirmed that the rioters who attacked Army installations and buildings in the aftermath of the May 9 arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan will be tried in military courts, while those who vandalized civil properties will be prosecuted by Anti-Terrorism Courts.

Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case earlier this month triggered violent demonstrations across Pakistan, with supporters and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committing arson at various military buildings and installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s house. The rioters also damaged various public and private properties, including vehicles, ambulances and the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. Thus far, the government claims to have arrested over 4,500 suspects involved in the riots, with the Army issuing a statement declaring May 9 as a “black day” in Pakistan’s history.

Chairing a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in Lahore, the prime minister vowed that everyone involved in the rioting of May 9 would be dealt with an iron hand. Echoing the Army’s declaration of May 9 as a “black day” he maintained that the rioters had “become the enemies of the country” as they attacked the General Headquarters, various public properties and the Lahore corps commanders’ house.

“May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when PTI Chairman Imran Khan Niazi-led miscreants torched Quaid’s House [corps commanders’ house] in Lahore like the terrorists had set on fire Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat during 2013,” he said, adding that the terrorism and violence during the riots was akin to anti-state acts. He further reiterated that the PTI’s rioters had accomplished what the enemies of Pakistan could not in 75 years. “Such agonizing incidents will continue to haunt the nation,” he claimed.

The prime minister directed authorities to apprise him of the progress in legal proceedings against all culprits involved in the May riots, reiterating that he had already made it clear that anyone involved in planning, instigating, sloganeering and vandalism prior to and during the incidents would not escape justice.