Civil-Military Moot Vows Strict Penalties for Corruption, Smuggling, Power Theft, Mafias

The civil-military leadership on Friday reiterated an intent to ensure strict punishment for anyone involved in illegal activities, including corruption, smuggling, power theft, and running criminal mafias.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the high-level meeting was convened to deliberate on “measures against spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias.” Apart from the premier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir, federal cabinet members, chief ministers, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The meeting’s participants were briefed on steps taken against criminal mafias, smuggling, hoarding, money-laundering, power theft and repatriation of illegal foreigners. Acknowledging the importance of such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well-being of the people of Pakistan, the meeting expressed resolve to tackle all smugglers, hoarders and market manipulators that have impacted the economy to ensure immediate relief for the general public.

The meeting, per a statement, approved several agreements between the federal and provincial governments on an anti-power theft policy; restructuring of power distribution companies on modern lines; installation of smart meters for full eradication of power theft; and also ordered strict action against corrupt officers.

The Army chief, read the statement, assured unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army in supporting the government’s initiatives to achieve economic recovery nationwide.

The meeting concluded with the prime minister directing all stakeholders to vigorously pursue various initiatives against a spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias to ensure their completion within stipulated timeframe.