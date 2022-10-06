COAS, U.S. Defense Secretary Discuss ‘Longstanding’ Defense Partnership

Talks between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa focused on the two countries’ “longstanding defense partnership” and other areas of mutual interest, the American official said on Wednesday.

In a posting on Twitter, he said it was his “pleasure” to host the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as Washington and Islamabad mark their 75th anniversary of relations. A subsequent statement issued by his office said that their discussions had focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests.

Similarly, a statement issued by the Pakistani military’s media wing on the meeting maintained that the two officials had discussed the “regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields.” It said the Army chief had also stressed on the need for the U.S. to continue its assistance to Pakistan for the rehabilitation of flood victims, as well as means to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues, including Afghanistan,” it said, adding that they had also agreed on the need to cooperate to avoid a humanitarian crisis and improve regional peace and stability.

Gen. Bajwa concluded his official visit to the U.S. on Wednesday night, after having spent nearly a week meeting several senior officials, including U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. According to diplomatic sources, he urged Washington to play its role in achieving a speedy resolution to the Kashmir conflict and emphasized the “strong” relations between the U.S. and Pakistan in those meetings.

In one interaction with Pakistani diplomats and other guests at a luncheon at the Pakistan Embassy, he stressed that the Army had no role in Pakistan’s politics, adding that it also had no desire for it. He also reiterated that he would step down as Army chief at the conclusion of his current term at the end of November.