Court Grants Police Two-Day Remand of Fawad Chaudhry

A lower court on Sunday granted police two-day remand of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a day after he was arrested from his brother’s residence in Islamabad.

On Saturday afternoon, Fawad’s wife Hiba Chaudhry had alleged in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, that police and plain-clothed personnel had taken her husband into custody for “no reason.” Producing the former minister in court, police said he was arrested over a complaint registered at the Aabpara Police Station that had accused him of soliciting a Rs. 5 million bribe in exchange for a job.

A handcuffed Fawad, with his face covered by a cloth, was produced in court on Sunday, with duty judge Abbas Shah granting him permission to meet his lawyers, Faisal Chaudhry and Qamar Inayat Raja. During the proceedings, the lawyers questioned why Fawad’s face was covered as if he were a terrorist and demanded he be treated respectfully.

Reading out the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the accused, the police claimed Fawad had “threatened” to kill the plaintiff when he demanded the promised employment against the bribe. They sought five-day physical remand of the former PTI leader, which the court rejected, granting a remand of two days for further investigation. It also ordered a medical examination of the politician and directed police to facilitate a meeting between him and his family.

Addressing the court prior to the remand’s grant, Fawad requested the court to either place him in judicial remand or provide him access to a doctor. He also denied having any knowledge of the plaintiff. “I am a former federal minister and a Supreme Court lawyer,” he said, adding that he should not be “insulted.” He also lamented that the location where police wished to hold him during his remand lacked any bathroom and authorities should be required to ensure he had access to facilities. He further urged the court to allow him to meet his children.

Fawad’s arrest on Saturday was met with surprise, as he parted ways with the PTI following a brief arrest in connection with the May 9 riots. Since his announcement to quit the PTI, he has largely maintained a low-profile, avoiding the media, while praising the incumbent military leadership and condemning the former PDM-led government.

Immediately after he was taken into custody, Fawad’s brother filed a petition seeking his recovery and release. After a hearing, Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal directed Islamabad Police to submit a report on his arrest.