ECP Directs PEMRA to Bar TV Channels from Broadcasting Surveys

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to bar news channels from broadcasting public surveys, maintaining such reports can influence voters ahead of polls.

In a letter to the media regulatory, the ECP said it had observed some channels were broadcasting poll surveys, which was prohibited under clause 12 of the ECP Code of Conduct for national media. It said clause 12 stressed that all forms of media were barred from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or in constituencies. Such coverage, it claimed, could influence voters and disrupt the election process. It also directed PEMRA to take prompt action against any channels broadcasting such reports in accordance with the Code of Conduct, and sought a compliance report to this effect.

Last October, the ECP issued its Code of Conduct for national media, barring any content on print, electronic or digital media that reflected opinions prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, uprightness or security of Pakistan, public order or the integrity and independence of the judiciary of Pakistan.

Additionally, it stressed on strictly avoiding allegations and statements harming national solidarity or leading to law and order situation during the election campaign and on polling day and also barred media from reporting any aspect that could be construed as a personal attack on candidates or political parties on the basis of gender, religion, sect, caste, baradari etc. If a candidate makes an allegation against another candidate, media should seek comments from both sides, it said, while also restricting any campaigns of candidates at the cost of the public exchequer.

The Code of Conduct has encouraged all journalists to launch civic and voter education programs throughout the electoral process, especially focusing on marginalized groups such as women, transgenders, youth, minorities and differently-abled persons to ensure maximum voter turnout.

Media persons are also barred from obstructing the election process, and are only permitted to enter polling stations to make video footage for the voting process, while ensuring secrecy of the ballot. It permits media personnel to observe the counting process, but bars the broadcast of any unofficial results of a polling station until at least one hour has passed after the end of polling.