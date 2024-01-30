Home Latest News Five Militants ‘Neutralized’ in Mach: Achakzai

Balochistan interim information minister says security forces killed the militants after thwarting three separate ‘coordinated’ attacks overnight

by Staff Report
File photo of Jan Achakzai

Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday announced five militants were “neutralized” by security forces after they thwarted three terror attacks in Mach town overnight.

Reportedly, terrorists attempted three “coordinated attacks” using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach town on Monday night. In a statement to media, the Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“We commend the swift action taken by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary Balochistan in thwarting a terrorist attack in Mach, Balochistan,” wrote Achakzai in a posting on X. “Five BLA terrorists have been neutralized, ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he continued, lauding the “courage and dedication” of the armed forces in fighting the militants.

“After the clearance operation in Mach, Balochistan, a dead body of a terrorist recovered. There are many more. So far reports, five terrorists were neutralized,” he said in another post, which also featured a picture of one of the dead militants.

Local police told media the terrorists fired at least 15 rockets on various areas of Mach from nearby mountains. After launching the rockets, they said, the militants had attacked a security forces camp near the Central Jail and infiltrated the Mach Railway Station. Reportedly, the terrorists also targeted a police station in Gokrt, but were thwarted by levies and security forces personnel.

