IHC Rejects Imran Khan’s Plea for Bail, Cancellation of FIR in Cipher Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected two clubbed pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking bail, and the cancellation of the first information report (FIR) registered against him in the cipher case.

Announcing the verdict that had been reserved on Oct. 16, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said a written order would be issued later.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the FIA alleges was retained by Khan while he was prime minister and never returned to the Foreign Ministry. The former prime minister, since March 2022, has maintained it “proves” a foreign conspiracy to oust him from office. However, two meetings of the National Security Council have rubbished this, maintaining the cipher’s contents constitute “interference” but not a “conspiracy,” and have issued a demarche over it. The U.S. has also, repeatedly, denied any conspiracy to oust Khan, maintaining it favors no party or individual over another.

On Monday, a Special Court formed under the Official Secrets Act indicted both Khan and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case. Both leaders pled not guilty, with the court announcing it would commence hearing witness testimonies from Oct. 27 (today). In addition to seeking bail and cancellation of the FIR, Khan had also filed a plea in the IHC seeking a stay against his ongoing jail trial. On Thursday, the IHC endorsed the indictment, disposing of Khan’s plea against it, and instructed the special court judge to ensure a “fair trial.”

During the last hearing, Khan’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa had argued that a FIR could not be registered against his client since the federal cabinet of the former prime minister had declassified the cipher. He further claimed that the former prime minister had immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution. Another counsel, Salman Safdar, had argued that Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act was not applicable in the cipher case.

‘No hope’

Addressing media outside the court, Khan’s sister Aleema lamented that no court in Pakistan could give “justice” to the PTI chief. Vowing that he would remain the party’s leader even if he remained incarcerated, she alleged her brother was being sidelined and kept imprisoned as part of an “agreement” in London.

“The PTI chairman said that as per the agreement, he might not be released even after the elections,” she claimed, referring to a meeting with him in prison last week. “The lawyers will continue their efforts but the public should not have any hope,” she added.