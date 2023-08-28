Imaan Mazari Re-Arrested after Securing Bail in Sedition Case

Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir was on Monday re-arrested outside Adiala Jail within hours of being granted bail in a sedition case, with her legal team maintaining police had not shared with them a copy of the FIR or arrest warrants for the latest detention.

Islamabad Police confirmed Mazari’s arrest on X, saying she had been taken into custody in a terrorism case registered at the Bara Kahu Police Station. “What a disgrace! As you all know by now, [Imaan Mazari] has been rearrested on terrorism charges by the [Islamabad Police] from outside Adiala Jail,” wrote her lawyer, Ahsan Pirzada, on X. “Bara Kahu police has taken custody of Imaan and have refused to share any FIR with us nor have they shared any arrest warrants with us,” he added.

Videos shared on social media showed Mazari exiting the prison before being swept into a police van waiting outside Adiala Jail by officials of the Islamabad Police.

Earlier in the day, Mazari and Pashtun Taffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir had both been granted post-arrest bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad against surety bonds of Rs. 30,000. Both of them are accused of making seditious speeches at a PTM rally in Islamabad and maligning the armed forces. Last week, Mazari was granted bail in a rioting and dacoity case, but could not be freed as she was still on remand in the sedition case. During today’s bail hearing, her lawyers argued that her detention was no longer necessary, as she had already confirmed that she had made the offending speech.