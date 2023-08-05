Imran Khan Sentenced to Three Years’ Imprisonment in Toshakhana Case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 after finding the former prime minister guilty of “corrupt practices.” Subsequently, Khan was arrested by police from his home in Zaman Park.

The PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed reports of Khan’s arrest. “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail,” it said in a posting on Twitter. The PTI’s main account, meanwhile, said it “rejected” the “biased” verdict and vowed to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

In his ruling, the judge said that if Khan failed to pay the fine, his sentence could be increased by six additional months. Observing that the charges against the former prime minister had been proven, he said: “Imran Khan submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he said while dictating his ruling in the country.

He then sent the PTI chief to jail for three years under Section 174 of the Election Act. Following Khan’s conviction in the criminal case, he also stands disqualified from holding public office for the next five years. However, he retains the right of appeal and could see his sentenced reduced or nullified if his lawyers can successfully argue it.

The judge also directed a copy of his order to be sent to the Islamabad police chief for the execution of the court orders for Khan’s arrest. During proceedings, Judge Dilawar repeatedly asked for Khan or his lawyers to appear before him to present their concluding arguments, and announced his verdict only after two recesses to allow them time to appear.

Shortly after the orders were issued, local media reported Lahore Police took the PTI chief into custody, with expectations that he would be transported to Islamabad for detention later in the day.

Police in Lahore also beefed up security around Zaman Park after the verdict was announced, with reports indicating the step was taken to avoid any adverse situation as was witnessed after Khan’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust Corruption case.

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available