Imran Khan’s ‘Facilitators’ Abandoning Him: Maryam Nawaz

At workers’ convention, PMLN leader says nation will ‘never’ forgive ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for his role in disqualifying Nawaz Sharif

by Staff Report
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “facilitators” are now abandoning him.

“The establishment has thrown this basket [Imran] from its head, considering it litter,” she said at a PMLN workers’ convention in Faisalabad. Describing the ousted prime minister as a “watch thief”—a reference to the Toshakhana scandal—she added: “He is a thief, his party is a thief and his wife is also a thief.” Urging the public to recognize the reality of the PTI chief, she said it was up to them to throw him out of the province through elections.

Dubbing Khan “the biggest fitna (mischief)”, she lamented that he didn’t do any work himself, nor did he permit anyone else to work for public welfare.

Continuing her tirades against the judiciary, the PMLN leader claimed the country had been progressing during the third tenure of her father, Nawaz Sharif, as prime minister when he was ousted by the Supreme Court for failing to disclose an unclaimed salary from his son. “Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan’s progress are linked,” she said. “[Former chief justice of Pakistan] Saqib Nisar! The nation will never forgive you,” she said, referring to his role in the disqualification of Sharif.

She maintained that Khan’s “facilitators” had not only ousted Nawaz Sharif but also imposed a “watch thief” on the nation. She also reiterated that elections should only be held after accountability.

