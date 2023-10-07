Israel Declares War after Hamas Launches Surprise Attack from Gaza

Israel on Saturday declared war after Hamas launched its biggest strike on the country, killing at least 22 people in a surprise assault that included gunmen infiltrating Israeli towns and a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

“Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced after the assault. “We are in a war and we will win it,” he said, as the Israeli army confirmed it was fighting militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza.

According to local media, at least 22 Israelis were killed in the attack, with over 250 others wounded. The toll is expected to rise as the assault continues in pockets across Israel. In retaliation, said the Israeli military, airstrikes had been launched into Gaza, with news agency AFP reporting at least two people had been killed.

Israeli media has reported gunbattles between Palestinian fighters of Hamas and security forces in several towns of southern Israel, with analysts noting the assault is a massive intelligence failure as Israel was caught completely off-guard.

In a statement broadcast on Hamas media, the extremist group’s military commander Mohammad Deif urged Palestinians everywhere to take up arms. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that the group had thus far launched 5,000 rockets into Israel.

Hamas media also broadcast videos of bodies it claimed belonged to Israeli soldiers brought into Gaza by fighters, as well as Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli homes. However, this footage—available on social media—has not been independently verified.

“Troops are fighting against the enemy at every location,” said Israeli Defense Minister Gallant, adding deployment of reservists had been authorized. The Israeli military also said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details. It said it had launched ‘Operation Swords of Iron’ to push back the Hamas attackers

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said the operation was a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.” It further said the group was closely following the situation in Gaza, adding it was in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, likewise, said its fighters were joining Hamas in the attack. “We are part of this battle, our fighters are side-by-side with their brothers in the Qassam Brigades until victory is achieved,” its spokesman said on Telegram.

The escalation comes amidst rising rancor between Israeli and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, especially as Israel seeks to normalize ties with Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia. It also comes a day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war.

The last major flare-up between Israel and Hamas was a 10-day war in 2021.