Israel, Hamas Agree to 4-Day Truce

The Israeli government and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day “pause” in the ongoing conflict to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and for an exchange of some hostages held by Hamas with Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Announcing the truce, Qatar—which has been mediating negotiations alongside Egypt and the U.S.—said the “starting time of the pause” would be announced within 24 hours. It said the agreement called for the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons. “The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement,” it added.

“The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs,” it said. “The State of Qatar affirms its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians. In this regard, the State of Qatar appreciates the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in reaching this agreement,” it added.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that 50 women and children would be released over four days, during which there would be a pause in fighting. It said the pause would be extended by another day for every additional 10 hostages released. “Israel’s government is committed to returning all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” it said.

Hamas, meanwhile, issued a statement claiming 150 Palestinian women and children would be exchanged with 50 Israeli hostages. “The truce deal will also allow hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid to enter Gaza,” it said, adding Tel Aviv had committed to not attacking or arresting anyone in all parts of Gaza during the truce period.

Welcoming the deal, U.S. President Joe Biden thanked the Qatari emir and the Egyptian president for their “critical partnership” in reaching this deal. He also appreciated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to supporting an extended pause to ensure the deal was implemented.

But while the truce agreement was welcomed, Netanyahu warned this did not mean the war was over. “We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that no entity in Gaza can threaten Israel,” he said in a statement. Hamas, similarly, said its fingers remained “on the trigger,” and its fighters would continue to work for the defense of Palestinians and against the occupation.

Hamas infiltrated into southern Israeli on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, who are believed to be held in Gaza. In retaliation, Tel Aviv launched Operation Swords of Iron, with Palestinian authorities saying it has thus far killed 14,100 people, mostly women and children. Rights bodies have warned that the intense aerial bombardment has flattened large parts of Gaza, adding a lack of food, water and fuel is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.