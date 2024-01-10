Justice Mazahar Naqvi Resigns as Judge of the Supreme Court

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Supreme Court on Wednesday tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi following misconduct allegations.

“It was an honor to be appointed and to serve as a judge, first of the Lahore High Court, Lahore and, then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he wrote. “In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so,” he continued.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he added.

Just a day earlier, the Supreme Court had declined to halt ongoing proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Naqvi, noting a stay could not be granted until the case was heard on merits. The same day, SJC member Justice Ijazul Ahsan had raised concerns about the manner in the proceedings on complaints filed against Naqvi were progressing and had called for the withdrawal of the show-cause notice issued to Naqvi on Nov. 22.

In his 4-page opinion, he said he believed “proceedings are being conducted in undue haste contrary to established norms,” adding Article 209 of the Constitution required proceedings with deliberate care and after full, frank and detailed discussion. “This is especially so where there is no unanimity and some members (or even one member) are inclined to disagree with [the] majority,” he wrote, alleging “debate and discussion has been non-existent and has not been permitted.”

Claiming the allegations against Naqvi were without merit or substance, he said a majority involved Naqvi’s sons, who were persons of independent means.

Among the misconduct complaints filed against Naqvi last year—including by the Pakistan Bar Council—allegations of him fixing cases before a particular bench or judge at the behest of a political leader.