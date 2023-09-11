One FC Personnel Martyred in Peshawar Bombing

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a security forces’ vehicle in Peshawar on Monday martyred at least one Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, and injured six others, as well as three civilians.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital said two of the FC personnel were in critical condition. According to Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan, initial investigations had indicated that 5kg of explosives were used in the IED attack, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. “The FC vehicles were coming towards Warsak Road from Machni,” he said, adding that five suspects had already been arrested. To a question, he said there had been no “prior” threats ahead of the attack.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, meanwhile, said authorities had initiated strict monitoring of all routes into and out of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa capital. He emphasized that elements hostile to the country’s interests would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious objectives. He further stressed that security agencies were actively collaborating in the fight against terrorism to establish peace and security.

Condemning the incident, interim KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a statement, he also directed hospital authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical aid. “Such incidents will not demoralize the security forces. The entire nation is standing with the security forces,” he added.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the “cowardly attack,” stressing the sacrifices of soldiers and resilient people would not go in vain. He also prayed for the injured and the deceased.

A day earlier, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had urged “calm” amidst resurgent terrorism, claiming the “minor uptick” was not sufficient to trigger panic among citizens. However, he had stressed, evidence suggested Afghan soil was being used to stage attacks inside Pakistan and hoped the Afghan Taliban would adhere to the Doha Agreement and ensure their soil was not used against any other country.

According to a report compiled by the independent Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), August saw 99 reported terror incidents nationwide, resulting in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly security forces personnel and civilians.